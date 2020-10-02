Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jenna Russell, More Star in 1st Episode of The Theatre Channel October 2

The U.K.-based show features songs set in a café, bar, or restaurant, re-imagined for the performance series.

Upcoming Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher, Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell, and more West End stars perform in the premiere episode of the web series The Theatre Channel, launching October 2. The previously announced series includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar or restaurant, but individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London.

The first installment includes Fletcher and Oliver Ormson dueting on “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors and Russell singing “Ladies Who Lunch” from Company. Rounding out the concert is Tarinn Callender performing “On Broadway” from Smokey Joe’s Café, Olivier winner Matt Henry doing “Let it Sing” from Violet, Lucie Jones covering “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret, and Jodie Steele singing “Heaven on Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Theatre Channel’s backup singers and supporting players, named the Café Four, is comprised of Alyn Hawk, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley, and Alex Woodward.

Bill Deamer directs and choreographs with Michael England as musical supervisor. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Keegan Curran, with videography by Ben Hewis. Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.

Created and produced by Adam Blanshay and Ryan Woods of The Theatre Café, The Theatre Channel will continue October 30 with a Halloween-themed installment featuring original Carrie star Linzi Hateley, Aimie Atkinson, Sophie Isaacs, Bradley Jaden, and Josh Piterman. Two additional episodes are planned to stream before the end of the year.

The pay-to-stream series is available via a new platform hosted on The Theatre Café’s website.