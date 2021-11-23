Cast and U.S. Dates Confirmed for Disney Princess: The Concert Spring 2022 Leg

Anneliese van der Pol and Arielle Jacobs will join Susan Egan and Syndee Winters in the upcoming concerts; check out clips from the world premiere engagement.

After postponing the fall leg of its U.S. tour, Disney Princess: The Concert held a world premiere event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out a highlights reel above with confirmed spring 2022 cast members Susan Egan and Syndee Winters, along with their frequent Disney Princess co-stars Courtney Reed (Aladdin) and Christy Altomare (Anastasia).

Next year, Egan and Winters will be joined by Arielle Jacobs and Anneliese van der Pol, along with their prince Adam J. Levy and music director Benjamin Rauhala. The tour launches January 30, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. The run is scheduled through April 16 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Egan was the original Belle in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and voiced Meg in Disney’s animated feature Hercules; Jacobs played Jasmine in the Main Stem production of Aladdin; Disney Channel favorite van der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home) was the final Belle on Broadway; Syndee Winters played Nala in The Lion King on Broadway and on tour.

The concert, based on the Broadway Princess Party series, features more than two dozen favorite Disney tunes, including “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” In addition, the quartet will share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Despite the tour delay, Disney Princess did perform in the U.S. this month at Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. In addition, they’ll appear during Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, streaming on Hulu.