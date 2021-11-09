Cast Announced for London Return of Heathers the Musical

Performances begin November 25 at The Other Palace.

Casting is confirmed for the upcoming production of Heathers the Musical, which returns to its original London home, The Other Palace, November 25 for a limited engagement through February 20, 2022.

Leading the cast will be Ailsa Davidson as high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Freddie King as the dark and moody Jason "J.D." Dean with the eponymous roles of The Heathers played by Emma Kingston as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke, and Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara.

The company will also feature Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, recent Hairspray star Lizzie Bea as Martha Dunnstock, George Maddison as Kurt Kelly, Tom Scanlon as Ram Sweeney, and Kieran Brown as Ram’s Dad/Coach Ripper, with ensemble members Jacob Fowler, Jordan Cunningham, Iván Fernández González, Eliza Waters, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Hannah Lowther, and Kayleigh McKnight. Additional cast members will be announced.

Based on the 1989 cult favorite starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers has a book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. The upcoming production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its U.K. journey at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited run. The production returned to the Haymarket for a summer season this year, helping to start the West End’s pandemic recovery.

A U.K. and Ireland tour, which launched this past summer, continues through mid-December with stops in Brighton, Wimbledon, Bristol, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, and Cardiff.

The 308-seat The Other Palace was recently purchased by Bill Kenwright Productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres, which had owned the space since 2015.

