Cast Announced for North American Premiere of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt

Previews will begin in January 2022 at Canada's Princess of Wales Theatre.

Adult casting has been announced for the North American premiere of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, which will arrive in Toronto after its 2020 world premiere at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre. Performances are scheduled for January 22–March 13, 2022, at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Directed by Patrick Marber, the production will feature Sebastian Armesto as Jacob/Nathan/Ludwig, Jenna Augen as Rosa, Rhys Bailey as Paul/Young Nathan, Cara Ballingall as Nellie, Faye Castelow as Gretl, Joe Coen as Zac/Policeman, Felicity Davidson as Hilde, Mark Edel-Hunt as Fritz/Nazi, Clara Francis as Wilma, Arty Froushan as Leo, Rebecca Gethings as Eva, Caroline Gruber as Emi, Natalie Law as Hanna, Avye Leventis as Sally, Jake Neads as Aaron/Police, Aaron Neil as Ernest, Alexander Newland as Kurt, Edie Newman as Jana, Andy Nyman as Hermann, Macy Nyman as Hermine, Noof Ousellam as Otto, Sadie Shimmin as Poldi, Griffin Stevens as Percy, and Dan Wolff as Mohel. Many in the cast were part of the London world premiere.

Children’s casting will be announced at a later date.

Leopoldstadt reunites Stoppard, director Marber (Closer, Notes on a Scandal), and producer Sonia Friedman, who last collaborated on Travesties in 2017. Set over several decades in Vienna, Austria, following the lives of a singular extended family, the play explores the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

The drama played a return engagement at London's Wyndham's in August.

The production also has set designs by Richard Hudson, costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, and movement by EJ Boyle.

