Cast Complete for Black No More Musical, Starring Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, Lillias White, and Brandon Victor Dixon

The New Group's Off-Broadway world premiere begins in January 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Casting is now complete for the New Group's upcoming world premiere production of Black No More. The new musical, inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 Afrofuturist novel of the same name set during the Harlem Renaissance, will be presented January 11–February 27, 2022, at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is scheduled for February 8.

Directed by Scott Elliott with choreography by Tony winner Bill T. Jones, the production will feature the previously reported Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots—who also composed the show—along with Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Power), Tony winner Lillias White (Chicago, The Life), Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal), Tamika Lawrence (If/Then), Theo Stockman (American Psycho), Tracy Shayne (Bronx Bombers), Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton), and Tony winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago, Guys and Dolls).

Newly announced for the production are Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Ryan Fitzgerald, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Sarah Meahl, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Katie Thompson, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson, and Edward Watts.

The musical, originally announced for fall 2020, tells the story of Max Disher (Dixon), who’s eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) that guarantees to “solve the American race problem"—by turning Black people white.

Black No More features music and lyrics by Trotter and a book by John Ridley as well as music supervision, orchestrations, and vocal arrangements by Daryl Waters. The upcoming staging will also feature music direction and dance arrangements by Zane Mark, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, wig and hair design by Nikiya Mathis, and casting by The Telsey Office's Rebecca Scholl and Kristian Charbonier.

The associate director is Monet, the artistic associate is Shariffa Ali, the associate choreographer is Antonio Brown, the production stage manager is Valerie A. Peterson, and Nicole Iovino is the assistant stage manager.