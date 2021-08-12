Cast Complete for Broadway Return of Come From Away

The Tony-nominated musical will resume performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in September.

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Come From Away, which, as previously announced, resumes performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre September 21.

The Broadway cast will feature De’Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Pearl Sun, Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber.

Beginning October 8, Petrina Bromley will return to the company as Bonnie.

Watch members of the company prepare to return to Broadway in the video above.

It was also recently announced that the film capture of Come From Away will be released on Apple TV+ September 10. Several Broadway cast members reprised their roles for the presentation, including many who'll take the stage again later this year.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The ensemble cast take on a variety of roles, from passengers to locals to airline personnel.

The show features music, lyrics, and a book by Irene Sankoff and David Hein with direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey & Company.

After opening March 12, 2017, the musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The West End production reopened in London in July.

