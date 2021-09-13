Cast Complete for Broadway Return of The Book of Mormon

Performances will resume at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in November.

Casting is complete for the Broadway return of the 2011 Tony winner for Best Musical, The Book of Mormon, which will resume performances November 5 at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The box office at the Eugene O’Neill opens September 13 at 10 AM.

The cast will be headed by Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi, Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley, and Sterling Jarvis as Mafala Hatimbi.

Rounding out the company will be Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, Shanel Bailey, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Christian Delcroix, Daniel Fetter, Naysh Fox, Bre Jackson, Keziah John-Paul, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Noah Marlowe, Matthew Marks, Henry McGinniss, Stoney B. Mootoo, Jevares Myrick, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Jasmin Richardson, and Arbender J. Robinson.

READ: Broadway Will Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences

The Book of Mormon opened on Broadway March 24, 2011. In addition to nine Tony Awards, the production won five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical; the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; the Drama League Award for Best Musical; and four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical. Performances resume for the U.K. tour October 12 at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and in the West End November 15 at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Book of Mormon features a book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The production also has set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

Returning as producers are Anne Garefino, Roger Berlind, Scott M. Delman, Jean Doumanian, Roy Furman, Important Musicals LLC, Stephanie P. McClelland, Kevin Morris, Jon B. Platt, and Sonia Friedman Productions. Scott Rudin is no longer attached to the property following his departure from several Broadway projects after allegations of bullying and physical abuse were made public.

READ: Scott Rudin Says He Will ‘Step Back’ From Broadway After Abuse Allegations