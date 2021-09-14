Cast Complete for Broadway Return of The Phantom of the Opera

Emilie Kouatchou, who joins the cast as the alternate Christine Daaé, will be the first Black actor in that role on Broadway.

Casting is now complete for the Broadway return of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history. Directed by the late Harold Prince, the Tony-winning musical is scheduled to resume performances at the Majestic Theatre October 22.

Returning to lead the cast are Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Meghan Picerno as Christine Daaé, and John Riddle as Raoul, with Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, and Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi. Sara Esty will join the company as Meg Giry.

Also joining the production in her Broadway debut is Emilie Kouatchou, who will play the role of Christine Daaé at certain performances. Kouatchou will be the first Black actor to play the role of Christine in the Broadway production. Lucy St. Louis recently became the first Black actor to play the role when she reopened the London production of Phantom as Christine last month.

The ensemble will include Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch, and Erica Wong.

The complete Phantom orchestra—Broadway’s largest—also returns, under the continued musical supervision of David Caddick with the musical’s original orchestrations.

The Phantom of the Opera has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. The production also features musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Andrew Bridge, and sound design by Martin Levan with David Caddick as music director. Cameron Mackintosh and Lloyd Webber's The Really Useful Group serve as producers.

The news arrives on the same day that the Majestic Theatre box office reopens for in-person purchases.

