Cast Complete for Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird, Starring Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger

The production of the Aaron Sorkin play, based on the Harper Lee novel, resumes performances in October at the Shubert.



Casting is now complete for the Broadway return of Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, which resumes performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre October 5.

The production, as previously reported, will welcome the return of two of its original stars: Tony nominee and Emmy winner Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger in her Tony-winning performance as Scout Finch. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs.

Daniels and Keenan-Bolger will be joined by Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie.

The ensemble includes Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Mariah Lee, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans.

To Kill a Mockingbird also welcomes Tavia Rivée Jefferson as associate director and cultural coordinator, as well as Colette Luckie, People & Culture/Human Resources.

Orin Wolf was previously named executive producer of To Kill a Mockingbird. Wolf, succeeding Scott Rudin, is overseeing all aspects of the production.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Karen Olivo Discuss Scott Rudin, Moulin Rouge!, More on Latest Sunday Pancakes

To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. On February 26, 2020—a few weeks before the Broadway shutdown—the Broadway cast gave a history-making free performance at Madison Square Garden in front of 18,000 New York City school children.

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its national tour March 27, 2022, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, followed by the official tour opening April 5 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. Performances will begin in London’s West End at the Gielgud Theatre March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley.

