Cast Complete for London Return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Both parts of the award-winning production will resume performances at the Palace this fall.

Casting is now complete for the West End return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which resumes performances at the Palace Theatre October 14.

As previously announced, both parts of the award-winning production will be presented when the drama returns after over a year and a half of a shutdown due to the pandemic; the North American stagings (including the Broadway production, which resumes in November at the Lyric) will be presented as one show. Playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, who conceived the story with original series author J.K. Rowling, have been at work on the condensed version as theatres remained dark.

Joining the previously reported Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter, Dominic Short as Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Phoenix Edwards as Rose Granger-Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy, and Luke Sumner as Scorpius Malfoy will be Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Jayne McKenna, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker, and Wreh-asha Walton.

Seven children—Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby, and Cici Smith—will alternate in two roles.

The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at London's Palace and went on to become the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original story by Rowling, Thorne, and Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne, directed by Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

