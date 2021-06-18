Cast Complete for London Return of Jersey Boys

The original Broadway creative team reunites at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre.

Casting has been announced for the London return of the Tony and Olivier–winning Jersey Boys, which begins performances at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre July 28 with an official opening scheduled for August 10.

As previously reported, the original creative team, led by Tony-winning director Des McAnuff and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, reunite for the new London production. Previews had been scheduled to begin April 14 at the Trafalgar Theatre (formerly known as Trafalgar Studios) but were delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

READ: U.K. Postpones Reopening Roadmap; West End Theatres Will No Longer Reopen in Full in June

Leading the cast will be Ben Joyce in his professional stage debut as Frankie Valli with Adam Bailey (The Book of Mormon) as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates (Wicked) as Tommy De Vito, and Karl James Wilson (Dirty Dancing) as Nick Massi.

The foursome will be joined by Ben Irish as Bob Crewe, Mark Isherwood as Gyp de Carlo, Koko Basigara as Lorraine, Melanie Bright as Mary Delgado, Jack Carl Douglas as Norm/Hank, Matteo Johnson as Joe Pesci, Jacob McIntosh as Barry Belson, and Helen Ternent as Francine with swings Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page, and Andy Smith.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the international hit musical details the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Jersey Boys opened in New York in November 2005, ending its 11-year run January 15, 2017, after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre. The musical first ran in London’s West End from March 18, 2008–March 26, 2017, and, at the time, was the sixth longest-running musical in the West End. The musical also began an Off-Broadway run in November 2017 at New World Stages.

READ: Jersey Boys Sets Fall Off-Broadway Return

The upcoming production will feature scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy, and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich, and the music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Ron Melrose.

Trafalgar Theatre will comply with COVID-19 secure guidelines with measures including, but not limited to, face coverings, track and trace, contactless tickets, temperature testing, and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Jersey Boys is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with BB Investments, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link and Eilene Davidson Productions.

