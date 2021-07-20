Cast Complete for London Return of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton

By Andrew Gans
Jul 20, 2021
The Olivier-winning musical returns to the Victoria Palace Theatre in August.
Karl Queensborough and the cast of <i>Hamilton</i>
Karl Queensborough and the cast of Hamilton Matt Murphy

Complete casting has been announced for the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, which will reopen at the Victoria Palace Theatre August 19. The Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical has been closed since March 2020.

The hit musical, as well as the London revival of Mary Poppins, had previously set their sights on May reopening dates. Both productions hail from Cameron Mackintosh (along with Jeffrey Seller on the former and Disney Theatrical Productions on the latter).

Karl Queensborough will return to the title role of Alexander Hamilton with Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Khalid Daley as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Harry Hepple as King George. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Nuno Queimado.

The ensemble includes Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Robson Broad, Matthew Caputo, Filippo Coffano, Ashley Daniels, Kelly Downing, Lydia Fraser, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jake Halsey-Jones, Olivia Kate Holding, Peter Houston, DeAngelo Jones, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Travis Kerry, Ella Kora, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Sinead Long, Louis Mackrodt, Jay Perry, Lindsey Tierney, and Brandon Williams.

Hamilton, directed by Thomas Kail, features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony, and Grammy–winning Hamilton opened at the newly rebuilt and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017.

First Look at the West End Production of Hamilton

The show will open at Victoria Palace Theatre December 21.

Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_l-r Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton) and Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton) - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Rachelle Ann Go and Jamael Westman Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_centre Giles Terera (Aaron Burr) with West End Cast of Hamilton - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Giles Terera and the London cast of Hamilton Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_centre Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton) with West End cast of Hamilton - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Jamael Westman and cast Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_Jason Pennycooke (Thomas Jefferson) with West End cast of Hamilton - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Jason Pennycooke and cast Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_l-r Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza), Rachel John (Angelica) and Christine Allado (Peggy) - The Schuyler Sisters - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Rachelle Ann Go, Rachel John, and Christine Allado Matthew Murphy
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_Michael Jibson (King George) - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Michael Jibson Matthew Murphy
