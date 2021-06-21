Cast Complete for London Return of Pretty Woman: The Musical

The musical based on the blockbuster film of the same name reopens at a different venue: the Savoy Theatre.

Casting is now complete for the London return of Pretty Woman: The Musical, which opened in February 2020 at the Piccadilly Theatre and will return to the West End at a new home when performances begin July 8 at the Savoy Theatre. The production is currently scheduled to play to socially distanced audiences until July 20 when it will begin playing to full capacity.

The show will star the previously reported Six Olivier nominee Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and White Christmas' Danny Mac as Edward Lewis with Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey, and Mark Holden as James Morse.

These actors will be joined by Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Olivia Brookes, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

The move to the Savoy followed the earlier announcement that the West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George—a U.K. transfer of the Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford-led staging—will not play that venue as originally intended.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman features music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter, J.F. Lawton. Also included in the score is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman."

The production also has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd. is the global general management consultant.

The musical made its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre (now the James M. Nederlander Theatre) in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019.

Pretty Woman is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, and Stage Entertainment.

