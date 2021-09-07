Cast Complete for London Revival of Cabaret, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

The classic musical begins performances in November at the Kit Kat Club.

Casting is now complete for the Rebecca Frecknall-directed production of Cabaret that will play London's Kit Kat Club, the renovated Playhouse Theatre, beginning November 15.

As previously reported, Oscar, Tony, and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne will take on the role of the Emcee with stage and screen favorite Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles.

The two artists will be joined by Omari Douglas as Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig, and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O’Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman, and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff.

The creative team will include set and costume designer Tom Scutt, choreographer Julia Cheng, musical director Jennifer Whyte, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, and sound designer Nick Lidster. Casting is by Stuart Burt, with Jordan Fein serving as associate director.

Redmayne won both a Tony and Olivier Award in 2010 for his work in the John Logan play Red. Five years later, he'd go on to win an Oscar for The Theory of Everything; he was also nominated the subsequent year for The Danish Girl. He is no stranger to the role of the Emcee, having taken on the part, which was made famous by Joel Grey, in a 2001 Edinburgh Fringe production.

Buckley, a breakout star from the musical theatre competition series I'd Do Anything, returns to the U.K. stage after appearing in A Little Night Music. She recently starred in the National Theatre's filmed presentation of Romeo and Juliet. Her additional screen credits include Wild Rose, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and Judy.

Cabaret is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly. Visit KitKat.club for more information and tickets.