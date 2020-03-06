Cast Complete for London Revival of Hello, Dolly!, Starring Imelda Staunton, Jenna Russell, More

By Andrew Gans
Mar 06, 2020
Performances of the Jerry Herman classic begin in August at the Adelphi Theatre.
Casting is now complete for the upcoming London revival of Hello, Dolly!, which begins performances at the Adelphi Theatre August 11 prior to an official opening August 27.

The cast, as previously reported, will be led by Olivier winners Imelda Staunton (Gypsy, Sweeney Todd) and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, The Bridges of Madison County), who will star as Dolly Gallagher Levi and Irene Molloy, respectively, with Olivier nominee Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Horace Vandergelder.

The three actors will be joined by Clare Halse (42nd Street, Gypsy) as Minnie Fay, Harry Hepple (Follies, Romantics Anonymous) as Cornelius Hackl, and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Book of Mormon) as Barnaby Tucker.

The company will also include Craig Armstrong, Gemma Atkins, Jenni Bowden, Alan Bradshaw, Natalie Chua, Joshua Clemetson, Brendan Cull, Bessy Ewa, Isaac Gryn, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Amira Matthews, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Angelo Paragoso, Tom Partridge, Wendy Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Bree Smith, Christine Tucker, Gavin Wilkinson, and Liam Wrate.

Dominic Cooke, who directed Staunton in the critically acclaimed production of Follies at the National Theatre, will direct the classic Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart musical, which is currently scheduled for a limited 30-week engagement.

Michael Harrison and David Ian produce.

Hello, Dolly! is currently on the second leg of a tour in North America, starring Tony nominee Carolee Carmello. The 2017 Broadway revival, directed by Jerry Zaks, earned Bette Midler the Tony for her portrayal of the famed matchmaker. Three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters succeeded Midler; Tony winner Betty Buckley launched the national tour.

