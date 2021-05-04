Cast Complete for London's Les Misérables Concert, Resuming West End Performances in May

By Andrew Gans
May 04, 2021
The limited engagement will continue through September, with a full production of the international hit to follow.
Casting is now complete for the return of Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which was suspended after 10 performances in December 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic and will resume performances at London's Sondheim Theatre May 20.

The production will initially play 50 percent seating capacity with COVID safety measures in place (the theatre will return to full capacity when restrictions are lifted). The concert staging will continue through September 5. At that time, the Sondheim will close for three weeks in order to remount the full production of the musical.

The cast will be led by the previously reported Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, and Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier.

Newly announced for the production are Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette, and, at certain performances, Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean.

The company will also include Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Will Barratt, Cameron Blakely, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Corinne Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Grainne Renihan, Helen Walsh, Emma Warren, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The Staged Concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. Cameron Mackintosh produces.

Alfie Boe in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe and Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
John Owen-Jones in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Michael Ball in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
