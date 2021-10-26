Cast Complete for National Tour of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

The traveling production will launch in December in Durham, North Carolina, before playing over 50 cities.

Casting is complete for the first national tour of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, which will kick off December 7–12 at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina. The production will officially launch at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. December 14–January 16, 2022, before continuing to over 50 cities, including a homecoming to The Temptations’ roots in Detroit.

Joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as Otis Williams and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin. Taking on the remaining Temptations are Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin, and James T. Lane as Paul Williams.

The touring company also features Michael Andreaus, Gregory Carl Banks Jr, Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Lawrence Dandridge, Nick Drake, Shayla Brielle G., Treston J. Henderson, Najah Hetsberger, Devin Holloway, Antwaun Holley, Traci Elaine Lee, Brett Michael Lockley, Chani Maisonet, Harris Matthew, Deri’Andra Tucker, and Andrew Volzer.

Featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud uses the Temptations' hits to tell the story of their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Songs include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

The musical, which opened on Broadway March 21, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Ain't Too Proud had its world premiere at California’s Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017 before going on to play Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Toronto.

The production also features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony winner Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, fight direction by Steve Rankin, associate choreography by Edgar Godineaux, music coordination by John Miller, production coordination by Molly Meg Legal, tour resident direction by Brian Harlan Brooks, associate direction by Logan Vaughn, and production stage management by Jimmie Lee Smith.

Orchestrations are by Tony recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting's Merri Sugarman.

The national tour is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce in association with executive producer Stephen Gabriel. Work Light Productions serves as general and production manager.

