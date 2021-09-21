Cast Complete for Return of Anastasia North American Tour

Performances resume in October in Connecticut.

Casting is complete for the return of the North American tour of the 2017 Broadway musical Anastasia, which will launch at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, Connecticut, October 19–21. The production will subsequently play the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut, October 22–24 before traveling to over 40 cities.

The non-Equity production will star Kyla Stone in the title role with Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily, and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia.

The ensemble includes Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Leslie Jackson, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler, and Lauren Teyke.

Sarah Hartman directs the tour based on original direction by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak.

The stage adaptation expands upon the 1997 animated musical film featuring a score by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Ahrens and Flaherty, who were nominated for the Academy Award for the film's anthem, “Journey to the Past,” expanded their score for the Broadway premiere, which has a book by the late, Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally. The three had previously collaborated on the hit Broadway musical Ragtime.

The creative team also includes original choreographer Peggy Hickey, choreographer Bill Burns, set designer Alexander Dodge, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Peter Hylenski, projection designer Aaron Rhyne, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, makeup designer Joe Dulude II, music supervisor Tom Murray, music director Jeremy Lyons, orchestrator Doug Besterman, and dance arranger David Chase with casting by Jason Styres.

The musical originally launched its national tour in October 2018 in Schenectady, New York. Click here for the current itinerary.