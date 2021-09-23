Cast Complete for Return of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical North American Tour

The tour of the 2018 Broadway musical will visit more than 40 cities during the 2021–2022 season.

Casting is complete for the return of the North American tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which will have technical rehearsals at the Pullo Center in York, Pennsylvania, followed by an official opening November 16–21 at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center. The tour will subsequently visit more than 40 cities during the 2021–2022 touring season.

Sharing the role of the late, multiple Grammy winner Donna Summer will be Brittny Smith as Diva Donna, Charis Gullage as Disco Donna, and Amahri Edwards-Jones as Duckling Donna. The non-Equity tour will also feature Porter Lee Anderson III as Andrew Gaines, John Guaragna as Bruce Sudano, and Christopher Lewis as Neil Bogart.

The ensemble includes Robert Peter Ayala, Layla Brent-Tompkins, Mia Davidson, Kayleigh Hegarty, Ciara Jones, Lily Kren, Marisel Lopez, Diane Meck, Francisco Risso, Lathan A. Roberts, Nissi Shalome, David Tanciar, Meridien Terrell, Emilee Theno, Stephen Vaught, Lamont Whitaker, and Aubrey Young.

Summer has a book by Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, and Tony winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara, and others.

This new touring production is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony winner McAnuff and original choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo.

The tour also has associate choreography by Angelica Beliard, musical supervision by JP Meyer, music direction by Erika R. Gamez, scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, sound by David Temby, and projections by Chris McCleary.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which opened April 23, 2018, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, ended its Broadway run December 30, 2018, after 27 previews and 288 performances. The Broadway company starred Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple), Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), and newcomer Storm Lever. LaChanze and DeBose were Tony-nominated for their performances.

Summer includes more than 20 of Summer's well-known hits, including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Hot Stuff,” and “MacArthur Park.” The production arrived on Broadway after a developmental world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in late 2017.

The tour is produced by APEX Touring.

For additional information visit TheDonnaSummerMusical.com.