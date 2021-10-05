Cast Complete for Signature Theatre's Rent

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical will reopen the Arlington, Virginia, venue for live performances.

Casting is complete for Signature Theatre's upcoming production of Jonathan Larson's Rent, which will reopen Signature’s MAX Theatre for live performances.

Directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, the Tony-winning musical will play the Arlington, Virginia, venue November 2-January 2, 2022.

The cast will feature Jake Loewenthal as Mark Cohen, Vincent Kempski (Signature’s Assassins) as Roger Davis, Arianna Rosario (On Your Feet!, upcoming West Side Story film) as Mimi Marquez, David Merino (Rent national tour) as Angel Dumott Schunard, Josh A. Dawson (Beautiful) as Tom Collins, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature’s Simply Sondheim) as Maureen Johnson, Ines Nassara (Signature’s Spunk) as Joanne Jefferson, and Da'Von T. Moody (Signature’s Gun & Powder) as Benjamin Coffin III.

The ensemble includes Kaiyla Gross, Imani Branch, Adelina Mitchell, Solomon Parker III, Usman Ali Ishaq, Jimmy Mavrikes, and Devin Bowles with swings Ricardo Blagrove, Alex De Bard, Emmanuel Kikoni, and Sarah Anne Sillers.

The production will also have choreography by Rickey Tripp, scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Erik Teague, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and wig design by Anne Nesmith with Signature casting by Kelly d'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo and New York casting by Stewart/Whitley.

“Rent is a musical about love, loss, and community,” said director Gardiner. “After this past year where we’ve all felt isolated and disconnected, reopening Signature's doors with this story about beautiful warriors and agents for change who found each other amidst unimaginable loss feels incredibly resonant.”

