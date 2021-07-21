Cast Complete for The Muny's Chicago, Starring J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, and Ali Ewoldt

Performances begin at the St. Louis venue August 30.

Casting is now complete for The Muny's upcoming production of the John Kander–Fred Ebb–Bob Fosse musical Chicago, which will be presented August 30–September 5 at the St. Louis venue.

Denis Jones will direct and choreograph the limited engagement with music direction by Charlie Alterman.

The cast will be headed by the previously announced Sarah Bowden as Roxie Hart, J. Harrison Ghee as Velma Kelly, Emily Skinner as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Adam Heller as Amos Hart, and Ali Ewoldt as Mary Sunshine.

Those artists will be joined by Carleigh Bettiol, Joe Bigelow, Victoria Byrd, Taeler Cyrus, Sean Ewing, Veronica Fiaoni, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, Justin Keats, Connor McRory, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Mikayla Renfrow, Nathaniel Washington, Davis Wayne, and Ricardo A. Zayas as well as The Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Chicago has a book by the late Ebb and Fosse, music by Kander, and lyrics by Ebb.

The Muny production will also have scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski with casting by The Telsey Office.

The complete summer season includes Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26–August 1), The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18), On Your Feet! (August 21–27), and Chicago (August 30–September 5).

