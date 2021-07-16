Cast Complete for The Muny's On Your Feet!, Starring Arianna Rosario, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Natascia Diaz

By Andrew Gans
Jul 16, 2021
 
The hit musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan begins August 21 at the St. Louis venue.
Arianna Rosario, Omar Lopez-Cepero, and Natascia Diaz
Casting is now complete for The Muny's upcoming production of the 2015 Broadway musical On Your Feet!, which will play the St. Louis venue August 21–27.

Maggie Burrows will direct the limited engagement at the outdoor theatre with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and music direction by Lon Hoyt.

The cast will be headed by the previously announced married couple Arianna Rosario as Gloria and Omar Lopez-Cepero as Emilio, Natascia Diaz as Gloria Fajardo, Alma Cuervo as Consuelo, and Lee Zarrett as Phil, who will be joined by Isabella Iannelli as Little Gloria and Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy.

The company will also include Karmine Alers, Ryan Alvarado, Dhanny Burgos, Alexander Cruz, Tami Dahbura, Gina de Pool, Ruben Flores, Henry Julián Gendron, Stephanie Gomérez, Rebecca Kritzer, Tomás Matos, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Marina Pires, Matthew Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Sarah Sigman, Martín Solá, Alora Tonielle, and Julien Valme with the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

On Your Feet!, based on the lives of seven-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan and her husband, producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan, officially opened November 5, 2015, at the Marquis Theatre following previews that began October 5. When it closed August 20, 2017, the production, directed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, had played 34 previews and 746 regular performances.

The musical features an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris and such hits as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Mi Tierra,” and “Conga,” in addition to new music penned by the Estefans.

The Muny production will also have scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kate Ducey, and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey with casting by The Telsey Office.

The complete summer season includes Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26–August 1), The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18), On Your Feet!, and Chicago (August 30–September 5).

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

