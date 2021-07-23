Cast Complete for The Muny's Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Starring Kendra Kassebaum, Edward Watts, Raymond Baynard

Performances of the family-friendly musical begin August 12 at the St. Louis venue.

Casting is complete for The Muny's upcoming production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers—the third show of the theatre’s 103rd season—set to run August 12–18.

Josh Rhodes will direct and choreograph with music supervision by Sinai Tabak and music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins serves as the associate director and choreographer.

The cast will be headed by the previously announced Kendra Kassebaum as Milly Bradon, Edward Watts as Adam Pontipee, Raymond Baynard as Caleb, Leslie Donna Flesner as Dorcas, Shonica Gooden as Sarah, Garett Hawe as Ephraim, Sarah Meahl as Ruth, Harris Milgrim as Benjamin, Mikayla Renfrow as Alice, Carly Blake Sebouhian as Martha, Ryan Steele as Daniel, Brandon L. Whitmore as Gideon, Kristin Yancy as Liza, and Kyle Coffman as Frank.

The company will also include Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas, Duane Martin Foster, Anna Gassett, Michael Hartung, Lynn Humphrey, Kamal Lado, John Peterson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Emilie Renier, Cooper Stanton, Daryl Tofa, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Jerry Vogel, and Rebecca Young as well as The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Based on the MGM film of the same name and Stephen Vincent Benet's The Sobbin' Women, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers has a book by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay, lyrics by Johnny Mercer, music by Gene de Paul, and new songs by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. Also featured are dance music arrangements by Sam Davis.

The production will have scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski with casting by The Telsey Office.



The complete summer season includes Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26–August 1), The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18), On Your Feet! (August 21–27), and Chicago (August 30–September 5).

