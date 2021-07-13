Cast Complete for The Muny's Smokey Joe's Cafe

The hit musical revue kicks off the summer season at the St. Louis venue July 26.

Casting is now complete for the The Muny's upcoming production of the hit Broadway revue Smokey Joe's Cafe, which kicks off the outdoor theatre's 103rd season. After being closed for a complete season due to the pandemic, performances are scheduled for July 26–August 1.

Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) completes the cast, joining the previously announced Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas, and Jason Veasey.

Marcia Milgrom Dodge will direct with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal and choreography by Josh Walden, based on original choreography by Dodge.

“This amazing, powerful, and joyous show is the perfect production to launch our historic 103rd season,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Set in St. Louis’s historic Gaslight Square, Smokey Joe’s Cafe celebrates what matters most right now: community, music, and the glorious power of pure entertainment.”

The production also includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Sully Ratke, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney, and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. Casting is by the Telsey Office.

The show, conceived by Tom Viertel, celebrates the music of songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and features such tunes as "On Broadway," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," and "Love Potion #9." It premiered on Broadway in 1995 and earned seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

The forthcoming season at The Muny also includes The Sound of Music (August 3–9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18), On Your Feet!, and Chicago (August 30–September 5).

