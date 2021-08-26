Cast Complete for U.K. World Premiere of Emma Rice's Wuthering Heights

The adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic is a co-production with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal.

Casting is complete for Wise Children's world-premiere production of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, adapted and directed by Emma Rice.

A co-production with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal, the stage adaptation will begin previews at the Bristol Old Vic October 11. An official opening is set for October 20, with performances running through November 6. Performances November 3–6 will be live-streamed. The play will subsequently transfer to the York Theatre Royal November 9–20 and play the National in February and March 2022.

The cast will be led by Lucy McCormick as Cathy with Sam Archer as Lockwood/Edgar Linton, Nandi Bhebhe as The Moor, TJ Holmes as Robert, Ash Hunter as Heathcliff, Craig Johnson as Mr. Earnshaw/Dr. Kenneth, Jordan Laviniere as John, Kandaka Moore as Zillah, Katy Owen as Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff, Tama Phethean as Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw, and Witney White Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy. Mirabelle Gremaud is the swing.

Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee, and Renell Shaw will perform live music.

Wuthering Heights will also have set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, composition by Ian Ross, movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt, and lighting design by Jai Morjaria.

A tour that includes dates in Cornwall, Norwich, Salford, Nottingham, Sunderland, and Edinburgh will follow the three limited engagements.

For more information visit WiseChildren.co.uk.