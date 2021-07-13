Cast Complete for West End Return of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt

Patrick Marber directs the 12-week run of the Olivier-winning drama.

Complete casting has been confirmed for the West End return of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier-winning Leopoldstadt, which made its world premiere in January 2020 and reopens at London's Wyndham's Theatre August 7.

Directed by Patrick Marber and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, the previously announced 12-week West End run will continue through October 30.

New to the company are Cara Ballingall as Jana, Arty Froushan as Leo, Aidan McArdle as Hermann, and Macy Nyman as Hermine. They join original cast members Sebastian Armesto as Jacob/Nathan/Ludwig, Jenna Augen as Rosa, Rhys Bailey as Young Nathan, Faye Castelow as Gretl, Joe Coen as Policeman/Zac, Felicity Davidson as Hilde, Mark Edel-Hunt as Civilian/Fritz, Clara Francis as Wilma, Ilan Galkoff as Pauli, Caroline Gruber as Emilia, Sam Hoare as Percy, Natalie Law as Hanna, Avye Leventis as Sally, Noof Ousellam as Otto, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Eva, Jake Neads as Mohel/Policeman, Aaron Neil as Ernst, Alexander Newland as Kurt, Sadie Shimmin as Poldi, Griffin Stevens as Aaron, and Eleanor Wyld as Nellie.

The children’s cast willl feature Noa Alberts, Rocco Brenner, Atticus Collier, Willa Collier, Aidan Greenberg, Mae Sarner Henson, Aidan Herrmann, Lexi Hudaly, Audrey Kattan, Ollie Kohn, Max Lester, Mace Phoenix, Leo Roberts, Osian Salter, Raphael Shbero, and Shoshana Shbero.

Leopoldstadt reunites Stoppard, director Marber (Closer, Notes on a Scandal) and Friedman, who last collaborated on Travesties in 2017. Set over several decades in Vienna, Austria, following the lives of a singular extended family, the play explores the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

The production also features set design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

Leopoldstadt is co-produced with Gavin Kalin Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Scott M. Delman/Patrick Gracey in association with Rupert Gavin, 1001 Nights Productions, Nica Burns, Burnt Umber Productions, Bradford W. Edgerton, Eilene Davidson Productions, and Richard Winkler.