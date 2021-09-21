Cast Complete for Woolly Mammoth Bow of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop

Stephen Brackett will again direct the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

Casting is complete for Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's upcoming production of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop. Originally scheduled to begin performances in September 2020, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical was postponed to summer 2021 due to the pandemic and will now play the Washington, D.C., venue November 22–January 2, 2022.

The D.C. production, produced in association with Playwrights Horizons (where the musical premiered) and Page 73, will feature original cast members Antwayn Hopper as Thought 6, L Morgan Lee as Thought 1, John-Michael Lyles as Thought 3, James Jackson, Jr. as Thought 2, John-Andrew Morrison as Thought 4, and Jason Veasey as Thought 5. Jaquel Spivey joins the cast as Usher, the part created Off-Broadway by Larry Owens. Christopher Michael Richardson also joins the cast as an understudy for the centraal role.

The musical, featuring a score and a book by Jackson, follows a young artist at war with a host of demons—not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head—in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

The Off-Broadway production was helmed by Stephen Brackett and featured choreography by Raja Feather Kelly and music direction by Rona Siddiqui. All three return to stage the D.C. production. The show will also feature set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, hair/wig/makeup design by Cookie Jordan, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

The creative team also includes copyist Adam Wiggins, assistant director Nemuna Ceesay, associate orchestrator Bryan Carter, assistant scenic designer Corey Umlauf, associate choreographer Candace Taylor, intimacy choreographer Chelsea Pace, production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, and assistant stage manager Victoria Whooper.

A Strange Loop made its world premiere in 2019 at Playwrights Horizons and went on to win five Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, six Outer Critics Circle honors, two Obies, one Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

