Cast Complete for World Premiere of Rumi: The Musical, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman

By Andrew Gans
Oct 28, 2021
 
Naaman and Dana Al Fardan's new musical plays the London Coliseum in November.
Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman

Casting is now complete for the world premiere of Dana Al Fardan and Nadim Naaman's Rumi: The Musical, which will make its world premiere at the London Coliseum November 23 and 24.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan with choreography by Anjali Mehra, the cast will feature performers of Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian heritage, including the previously reported Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo as Shams Tabrizi, Naaman as Rumi, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Kimya, and Soophia Foroughi as Kara.

Newly announced for the performances are Ahmed Hamad, Yazdan Qafouri, Johan Munir, and Benjamin Armstrong, with ensemble members Roshani Abbey, Amira Al Shanti, Eva-Theresa Chokarian, Maëva Feitelson, Sasha Ghoshal, Blythe Jandoo, Ediz Mahmut, Zara Naeem, Mark Samaras, and Aliza Vakil.

The artists will be backed by a 29-piece orchestra, conducted by orchestrator and arranger Joe Davison. Vocal arrangements are by Nikki Davison.

Rumi: The Musical, with lyrics derived from the poetry of the 13th century philosopher, is based on a story by Evren Sharma.

The upcoming concerts will also have musical direction and supervision by Joe and Nikki Davison and Middle Eastern musical supervision by Maias Alyamani, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Simon Hendry, and video design by Matt Powell. Aran Cherkez is assistant director, Natalie Pound is assistant musical director, and Mark Samaras is assistant choreographer.

The live premiere, produced by Ali Matar, follows the full-length concept album on Broadway Records. Tickets are available at the London Coliseum website.

