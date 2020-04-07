Cast Members From Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Sing Inspirational and Socially Distanced Version of 'You've Got a Friend'

Jessie and Abby Mueller, Chilina Kennedy, and Carole King herself are among the many lending their voices to the music video to benefit The Actors Fund.

Cast members and musicians from various productions of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical have joined forces from their respective homes around the world to record a socially distanced version of King's “You’ve Got a Friend” to raise awareness and funds for The Actors Fund.

The video, which premiered on CBS This Morning, features appearances by several actors who have starred in the leading role—including Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Chilina Kennedy, and Abby Mueller—as well as King herself. The video also includes a message from Tony winner and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

The music was arranged and produced by Jason Howland and mixed by Billy Jay Stein at Strike Audio; the video was edited by Matt Hoffman at HMS Media.

The bio-musical opened on Broadway January 13, 2014, and played its final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre October 27, 2019. It began its fifth year of a national tour last September.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

