Cast of Bandstand, Including Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, More, Reunites on Stars in the House November 11

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Cast of Bandstand, Including Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, More, Reunites on Stars in the House November 11
By Andrew Gans
Nov 11, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series, benefiting The Actors Fund, commemorates Veterans Day.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Veterans Day November 11 with cast members from the World War II-themed musical Bandstand.

Guests include Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Tony winner Beth Leavel, and Joey Pero. The video will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

A Look at Bandstand Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott

A Look at Bandstand Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott

12 PHOTOS
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_03_HR.jpg
Laura Osnes and Beth Leavel Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_01_HR.jpg
Corey Cott Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_02_HR.jpg
Brandon J. Ellis, Corey Cott, Joe Carroll, James Nathan Hopkins, Alex Bender, and Geoff Packard Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_05_HR.jpg
Company Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_07_HR.jpg
Corey Cott, Joe Carroll, Laura Osnes, Brandon J. Ellis, Alex Bender, James Nathan Hopkins, and Geoff Packard Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_06_HR.jpg
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_10_HR.jpg
Company Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_09_HR.jpg
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, and the company Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_04_HR.jpg
Joe Carroll, Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Brandon J. Ellis, Geoff Packard, James Nathan Hopkins, and Alex Bender Jeremy Daniel
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_08_HR.jpg
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, and the company Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.