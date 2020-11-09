Cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill Musical to Headline Live Streamed Concert to Benefit Regional Theatres

The December 13 event will reunite Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Sean Allan Krill, and more.

The stars of the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill will reunite in-person for the first time since the Broadway shutdown December 13 for a live streamed concert. Jagged Live in NYC will take place December 13, airing via the Goldstar team’s new streaming platform Stellar.

Performing from Shubert Studios during the event will be Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher—all of whom earned Tony nominations last month for their work in the Alanis Morissette musical—as well as co-star Antonio Cipriano.

Proceeds will go to regional venues across the country impacted by revenue loss in the wake of the pandemic; performing arts centers can elect to become partners and offer pre-sale digital tickets to patrons, keeping a portion of sales to support future programming.

Directed by Diane Paulus and featuring a book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill uses Morissette’s catalog to tell a story of an American family facing a host of contemporary battles and coming-of-age dilemmas. The Broadway production opened December 5, 2019, at the Broadhurst Theatre, playing up until the Broadway shutdown that began March 12. It is currently up for 15 Tony Awards, earning the most nominations of any production in the condensed season.

Paulus will helm the concert event, presented by producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

See below for an initial list of participating national partners. Early bird tickets ($27) are currently available on their respective websites, and will go on sale via Stellar at JaggedLittlePill.com November 16. Additional VIP packages will be available beginning November 23.

AT&T Performing Arts Center (Dallas, TX)

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center (Charlotte, NC) Broadway Comes to Reno (Reno, NV)

Broadway in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

Broadway in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

Broadway in Norfolk (Norfolk, VA)

Broadway in Richmond (Richmond, VA)

Broadway in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Broadway San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Broadway Spokane (Spokane, WA)

Broadway Utica (Utica, NY)

Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Fort Lauderdale, FL) The Bushnell (Hartford, CT)

Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH)

Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank, NJ)

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Denver, CO)

Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, NC)

The Grand Theater (Wausau, WI)

Hult Center for the Performing Arts (Eugene, OR)

Indiana University Auditorium (Bloomington, IN)

Iowa State Center (Ames, IA)

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach, FL) The National Theatre (Washington, DC)

OKC Broadway (Oklahoma City, OK)

The Orpheum Theatre (Memphis, TN)

River Center for the Performing Arts (Columbus, GA)

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (San Jose, CA)

The Smith Center (Las Vegas, NV)

State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick, NJ)

Straz Center for the Performing Arts (Tampa, FL)

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (Sarasota, FL)