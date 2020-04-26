Cast of Broadway's Sing Street to Perform Benefit Concert From Their Homes Around the World

The live stream event will benefit The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and BCEFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The cast of the Broadway-bound Sing Street, from their homes across the U.S. and the U.K., will gather together online this month for a benefit concert benefiting The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Streaming live on Sing Street's Facebook April 30, the concert will feature songs and scenes from the new musical.

Sing Street: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast will kick off at 6:30 PM and continue through 7 PM ET. The event will feature songs from the show like “Up,” “Drive It Like You Stole It,” “Go Now,” and “Love and Stars,” a new song written for the Broadway production.

The concert will be available on demand May 4 at 6:30 PM ET. Donations can be made via the Facebook “donate” button.

Following a hit Off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop, Sing Street was set to make the move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre for an April 19 opening. With Broadway temporarily shut in light of the coronavirus pandemic, new dates for the musical's transfer are yet to be announced.

“We want to help the doctors, nurses and first responders who are putting themselves in harm’s way so we can all stay safe in our homes," shared Sing Street company members Brenock O’Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper in a joint statement. "As we have our instruments and our voices, this is something we can do to help those who are on the front lines of this disaster.”

Based on John Carney’s 2016 indie film and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, Sing Street explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The musical features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Reprising their performances on Broadway are company members O’Connor, Devlin and Halper, along with Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skyler Volpe, Amy Warren, Ilan Eskenazi, and Anthony Genovesi.

Sing Street: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast is created by the cast of Sing Street with director Taichman and the support of Henry Alex-Rubin, creative agency Droga5, production company SMUGGLER, production stage manager Matt DiCarlo, music director Fred Lassen and movement consultant Flannery Gregg, with special thanks to Patrick Daly, Alecia Parker, Sony Music Masterworks, and 321 Theatrical Management.

The Sing Street cast recording is now available. The Broadway production is produced by Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, David Droga, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf, and Frederick Zollo. Executive producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.