Cast of Broadway's Wicked Offers Heartfelt Thank You to Frontline Workers in New Music Video 'For Good'

By Andrew Gans
Apr 27, 2020
 
Current stars Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason lend their voices to the Stephen Schwartz tune.

The cast of the hit Broadway musical Wicked has released a new music video to thank all of the frontline workers putting their lives at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video, which can be viewed above, features the musical's current Elphaba and Glinda, Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason, performing Stephen Schwartz's Wicked second act duet, "For Good." Also featured are frontline workers and several other Wicked cast members displaying words of thanks.

The video concludes with this message: "Wicked thanks frontline workers everywhere. You've changed the world #ForGood."

