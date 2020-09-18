Cast of Caesar & Cleopatra, Including Brenda Braxton and Robert Cuccioli, Will Reunite for Stars in the House Reading

The reading of the Bernard Shaw classic is part of the Plays in the House spinoff of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite the cast of the Gingold Theatrical Group's 2019 production of Caesar & Cleopatra for a reading of the Bernard Shaw classic September 27.

Directed and hosted by David Staller, the reading will feature Tony nominees Brenda Braxton and Robert Cuccioli as well as Mirirai Sithole, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, Dan Domingues, and Jonathan Hadley. The reading will be available above beginning at 2 PM ET that day.

This is Gingold’s fifth partnership with Stars in the House' reading spinoff Plays in the House, following Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren’s Profession, all adapted and directed by Staller. The stream will be available for four days following the initial live reading.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

