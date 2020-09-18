Cast of Caesar & Cleopatra, Including Brenda Braxton and Robert Cuccioli, Will Reunite for Stars in the House Reading

Readings and Workshops   Cast of Caesar & Cleopatra, Including Brenda Braxton and Robert Cuccioli, Will Reunite for Stars in the House Reading
By Andrew Gans
Sep 18, 2020
 
The reading of the Bernard Shaw classic is part of the Plays in the House spinoff of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's series benefiting The Actors Fund.
The cast of Caesar and Cleopatra. Carol Rosegg

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will reunite the cast of the Gingold Theatrical Group's 2019 production of Caesar & Cleopatra for a reading of the Bernard Shaw classic September 27.

Directed and hosted by David Staller, the reading will feature Tony nominees Brenda Braxton and Robert Cuccioli as well as Mirirai Sithole, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, Dan Domingues, and Jonathan Hadley. The reading will be available above beginning at 2 PM ET that day.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

This is Gingold’s fifth partnership with Stars in the House' reading spinoff Plays in the House, following Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren’s Profession, all adapted and directed by Staller. The stream will be available for four days following the initial live reading.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Inside Opening Night of Caesar & Cleopatra Off Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley_HR.jpg
Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, David Staller, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley_HR.jpg
Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, David Staller, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Maryann Plunkett, Tyne Daly, David Staller, Tom Viola, Jay O. Sanders, and Simon Jones_HR.jpg
Maryann Plunkett, Tyne Daly, David Staller, Tom Viola, Jay O. Sanders, and Simon Jones Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_David Staller and Stephen Schwartz_HR.jpg
David Staller and Stephen Schwartz Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Douglas Sills, Karen Ziemba, and Tom Hewitt_HR.jpg
Douglas Sills, Karen Ziemba, and Tom Hewitt Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli_HR.jpg
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Malachy McCourt and David Staller_HR.jpg
Malachy McCourt and David Staller Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Jeff Applegate_HR.jpg
Jeff Applegate Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Brenda Braxton_HR.jpg
Brenda Braxton Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Rajesh Bose_HR.jpg
Rajesh Bose Walter McBride
