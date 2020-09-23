Cast of Disney's Hercules, Including Roger Bart, Susan Egan, Lillias White, LaChanze, More, Reunite on Stars in the House September 23

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 1997 animated Disney film Hercules September 23.

Guests include Tate Donovan, who voiced the title role, with Susan Egan (Meg), Danny DeVito (Phil), Tony winner Roger Bart (singing voice of Young Hercules), plus four of the muses: Tony winner Lillias White (Calliope), Tony winner LaChanze (Terpsichore), Cheryl Freeman (Melpomene), and Roz Ryan. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated September 23, 2020)