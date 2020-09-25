Cast of Fame TV Series, Including Debbie Allen, Michael Cerveris, and Lee Curreri, Will Reunite on Stars in the House September 26

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 1982–1987 TV series Fame, based on the film of the same name, September 26.

Guests include Emmy winner Debbie Allen, Jesse Borrego, Tony winner Michael Cerveris, Loretta Chandler, Lee Curreri, Erica Gimpel, Valerie Landsburg, and PR Paul. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: The Shows Must Go On Returns September 25 With Stream of Fame the Musical

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

