Cast of Irish Rep's 2011 Molly Sweeney to Reunite for Virtual Performance

Original stars Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly will be joined by Paul O’Brien in the online performance of Brian Friel's play.

Irish Repertory will reunite two of the stars from its acclaimed 2011 production of Molly Sweeney—Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly—for a free virtual performance. The Brian Friel play, directed by Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, will be streamed on the theatre's website for four performances.

In Molly Sweeney, a woman, blind since infancy, is urged by her husband and doctor to get an operation that will change her life forever. Joining Hughes and O’Reilly—as Molly and Frank, respectively—for the online performance of the play will be Paul O’Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice.

READ: How Irish Rep Became One of Off-Broadway’s Most Successful Companies

The first in a new series, A Performance on Screen, Molly Sweeney will be streamed May 12 at 7 PM, May 13 at 3 PM, May 14 at 7 PM, and May 15 at 8 PM. To view the performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates (all times are ET). A link will be sent to all registrants two hours before the performance begins; and while access to the performance is free, there is a suggested donation of $25.

Additional digital programming for Irish Rep's Performance on Screen series will be announced at a later date. The theatre's 2011 production of Molly Sweeney featured Jonathan Hogan as Mr. Rice.

