Cast of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., More Score 2021 SAG Award Nominations

By Ryan McPhee
Feb 04, 2021
 
The 27th annual ceremony will air April 4.
Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, and Colman Domingo in <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, and Colman Domingo in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom David Lee/Netflix

Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announced the nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards February 4 over Instagram Live. Diggs himself earned a nod for his performance in the Disney+ capture of the mega-hit musical, managing to continue his awards streak years after the show’s Broadway opening.

Diggs’ Hamilton co-star (and fellow Hamilton Tony winner) Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated as well for his work in the film One Night in Miami..., based on the Kemp Powers play of the same name.

Daveed Diggs in <i>Hamilton</i>
Daveed Diggs in Hamilton Disney+

Additional stage names recognized for their work on the big and small screens include Laura Linney for Ozark, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, and Bill Camp for The Queen’s Gambit.

READ: Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ma Rainey's Viola Davis, More Earn 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were both recognized for their work in the Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with the full ensemble cast also earning a collective nomination. The Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category also includes the company of the aforementioned One Night in Miami

Another film based on a play, The Father, picked up nominations for its two stars: Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman (who was also nominated for The Crown).

The 2021 SAG Awards ceremony will air April 4 on TNT.

For a complete list of nominations, click here.

