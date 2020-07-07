Cast of Off-Broadway's The Importance of Being Earnest to Reunite for Virtual Reading

The NY Classical Theatre production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy was originally staged in 2019.

The cast of NY Classical Theatre's 2019 production of The Importance of Being Earnest will reunite for a live virtual reading of the comedy July 16. Helmed by Artistic Director Stephen Burdman, the Oscar Wilde play was seen last season at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Returning to perform are Ademide Akintilo (Shakespeare's Globe’s A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Algernon, Kristen Calgaro (NY Classical’s Much Ado About Nothing) as Gwendolen, Connie Castanzo (NY Classical’s Romeo & Juliet) as Cecily, Jed Peterson (CHEERS: Live On Stage) as Jack, Kate Goehring (The Inheritance on Broadway, Angels in America national tour) as Lady Bracknell, John Michalski (Martin Luther on Trial) as Merriman, Tina Stafford (Once National Tour) as Miss Prism, and Clay Storseth (Moscow) as Dr. Chasuble.

The reading will remain available through July 20. Reserve a free ticket here.

First performed in 1895, The Importance of Being Earnest is a satire of social manners set in Victorian England. NY Classical’s original production toured large, public places throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Casting for The Importance of Being Earnest is by Stephanie Klapper, and the stage manager is Yetti Steinman. For more information, visit NYClassical.org.