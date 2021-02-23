Cast Set for All-Female Reading of Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists

Charles Pasternak directs the virtual reading for California's Coachella Valley Repertory.

Coachella Valley Repertory’s Theatre staged readings series will continue February 25 with Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists.

Directed by Charles Pasternak (Hamlet), the all-female company includes Charlotte Munson (Emperor of the Moon) as Olympe de Gouges, Laetitia Hollard (A Christmas Carol) as Marianne Angelle, Brittany Pirozzoli (Hamlet) as Charlotte Corday, and Abbey Siegworth (Electra) as Her Majesty, Queen Marie Antoinette. The virtual reading begins at 10 PM ET.

The comedy is comprised of playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, Queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, who murder French political theorist Jean-Paul Marat and try to beat the extremists in 1793 Paris.

The show runs two hours with a five-minute intermission. Visit CVRep.org to register.

