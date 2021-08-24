Cast Set for Broadway Reopening of Wicked

The international hit musical is getting ready to fly back into the Gershwin Theatre.

The Broadway production of Wicked, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, flies back into the Gershwin Theatre September 14.

The reopening cast will be led by Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kathy Fitzgerald as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.

Diaz will be making her Broadway debut; Wicked veteran Fitzgerald will play Morrible through September 26, after which Alexandra Billings (who played the role at the time of the shutdown) will return. All other principals were in their respective roles up until the pandemic closure.

Jennifer DiNoia and Brittney Johnson are the standbys for Elphaba and Glinda.

The ensemble will include Ioana Alfonso, Alex Aquilino, Larkin Bogan, Randy Castillo, Antonette Cohen, Meg Doherty, Teneise Mitchell Ellis, Hannah Florence, Jenny Florkowski, Dan Gleason, Josh Daniel Green, Jeff Heimbrock, Celia Hottenstein, Courtney Iventosch, Colby Q. Lindeman, Chase Madigan, Micaela Martinez, Kevin Massey, Sterling Masters, Matt Meigs, Jo’Nathan Michael, Dashi Mitchell, Lindsay K. Northen, Emily Rogers, William Ryall, Travis Taber, Jeremy Thompson, and Christianne Tisdale.

Since opening October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries. In October 2019 the international hit musical surpassed Les Misérables to become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.

Wicked, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

The Joe Mantello-helmed production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott. Casting is by the Telsey Office.

The musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

