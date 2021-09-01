Cast Set for Broadway Return of Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

The hit musical returns to the Imperial Theatre in October.

Casting is now complete for the Broadway return of the Tony-nominated musical Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations. As previously reported, the sounds of Motown will return to Broadway beginning with a gala performance October 16 at the Imperial Theatre.

Leading the cast as The Temptations will be Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks. All five were starring in the production prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The company will also feature Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

Featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, the musical uses the group’s hits to tell the story of their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Songs include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

The musical, which opened on Broadway March 21, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Ain't Too Proud had its world premiere at California’s Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017 before going on to play Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Toronto.

The first national touring production will launch this fall and visit more than 50 cities, including a homecoming to The Temptations’ roots in Detroit.

Ain’t Too Proud also has sets by Robert Bill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon, and projections by Peter Nigrini. Casting is by Merri Sugarman of Tara Rubin Casting.

