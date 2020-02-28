Cast Set for Chicago Run of Be More Chill

By Ryan McPhee
Feb 28, 2020
The musical by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz will play the Windy City’s Apollo Theater beginning in April.
Liam Oh
Liam Oh c/o Cathy Taylor

The upcoming Chicago engagement of Be More Chill, marking the first North American staging of the musical since its Broadway bow, has begun to assemble its cast, with current Northwestern student Liam Oh starring as Jeremy.

Performances will begin April 17 at the Apollo Theater.

The all-Chicago company also includes Jeremiah Alsop as Michael, Rebecca Hurd as Christine, Teresa Lagamba as Jenna, Michelle Lauto as Chloe, Eben K. Logan as Brooke, Billy Rude as Jake, Koray Tarhan as Rich, and Alex Goodrich as Mr. Heere/Mr. Reyes. Additional casting, including the role of The Squip, will be announced later.

The cult-favorite musical, about an average teenager who takes a pill purported to make people "more chill,” features a score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz. It premiered at New Jersey’s Two River Theater in 2015, followed by Off-Broadway and Broadway transfers.

The show recently began at London’s Other Palace with some revisions, which will also be incorporated into the Chicago run, which reunites director Stephen Brackett and choreographer Chase Brock.

