Cast Set for Dave Harris’ Off-Broadway and Los Angeles Tambo & Bones

Taylor Reynolds will direct the shape-shifting satire, heading to Playwrights Horizons and Center Theatre Group.

Casting is complete for Playwrights Horizons and Center Theater Group's upcoming productions of Dave Harris’ Tambo & Bones, which will play both venues under the direction of Taylor Reynolds. Performances are scheduled for January 12–February 20, 2022, in Playwrights Horizons’ Mainstage Theater Off-Broadway before playing Center Theatre Group’s Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles May 1–29.

W. Tré Davis (Seared, Zooman and the Sign) and Tyler Fauntleroy (Tempest, Succession) will play the title characters and will be joined by Brendan Dalton (Plano, Blue Man Group) and Dean Linnard (Time Temple, The Winter’s Tale).

Tambo & Bones roasts American capitalism’s desire for certain Black narratives, highlighting the narrow confines within which Black characters are placed. As Tambo and Bones test the limits of the frameworks they’re given, Harris’ play wrestles with the country’s racist past and present, and explodes its post-racial future.

The play was conceived as Harris considered his artistic origins doing poetry slams, and how he often found an expectation for Black artists to revisit and present trauma—often for largely white audiences.

The playwright says, “I was working through this and thinking through minstrelsy as the beginning of Black fictive imaginations and Black performative capitalism. Minstrelsy is so demonized in society, but it was also a pathway to freedom for so many performers. So much of this play is about individual agency and upwards mobility within these given systems. And once you have the freedom to create your own world, what then are you reaching for? In my play, the characters’ relationship to the playwright is: ‘You had the possibility to dream up any world you could have and the extent of your imagination was to put us in a minstrel show? You’re doing this, why?’”

The creative team also includes scenic designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, costume designer Dominique Fawn Hill, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, composer Justin Ellington, stage manager John C. Moore, and assistant stage manager Bryan Bauer.