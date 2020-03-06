Cast Set for Donmar Warehouse Staging of Suzan-Lori Parks’ In the Blood

Nikki Amuka-Bird will star in the London staging, beginning April 17.

The cast is set for Donmar Warehouse's upcoming production of In the Blood. As previously announced, the Susan-Lori Parks play kicks off the London venue's 2020 season, running April 17–June 6.

Nikki Amuka-Bird (Donmar's The Lady From the Sea) will star as Hester, appearing alongside opera singer April Koyejo-Audiger as Soprano, Paul Bazely (Quiz) as Doctor/Trouble, Ginny Holder (And All That Jazz) as Welfare/Bully, Martins Imhangbe (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second) as Chilli/Jabber, Sinead Matthews (The Starry Messenger) as Amiga Gringa/Beauty, and Sule Rimi (Sweat) as Reverend D/Baby.

The Ellen McDougall-helmed staging will also feature sets and costumes by Moi Tran, lighting by Azusa Ono, sound design by Helen Skiera, and original music by Orlando Gough. Casting is by Anna Cooper.

Donmar is currently hosting a revival of Caryl Churchill's Far Away, running through April 4. After Parks' take on The Scarlet Letter, the season will continue with the Steve Waters double-bill The Contingency Plan, the climate-focused Assembly from writer Nina Segal and director Joseph Hannock, and a stage adaptation of Force Majeure.