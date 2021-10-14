Cast Set for Immersive Tammany Hall at SoHo Playhouse

The new theatrical experience from Darren Lee Cole and Alexander Wright will begin performances October 15.

Casting is now complete for the new immersive theatrical event Tammany Hall, which will take audiences back to 1929 for an up-close look at the corruption and scandal surrounding the NYC mayoral election and the infamous political machine running the city. Performances, as previously reported, begin at SoHo Playhouse October 15.

Co-created by Darren Lee Cole, artistic director of SoHo Playhouse, and Alexander Wright, creator of the U.K.'s immersive The Great Gatsby show, the production will officially open on Election Night: November 2. Cole and Wright will also co-direct the event, with Megan Drury as associate director.

The cast will feature Bobby Austin as Olvany, Marie Anello as Betty Comton, Natasa Babic as Valentine, Jesse Castellano as Kresel, Martin Dockery as Beau James Walker, Shahzeb Hussain as Curry, Chloe Kekovic as Kiki, Brian Morris as Legs Diamond, Sami Petrucci as Smarty, and Christopher Romero as Fiorello LaGuardia.

Audiences will explore 15 different rooms in the historic SoHo Playhouse—which was itself a Society of St. Tammany clubhouse in the 1920s known as The Huron Club—encountering familiar characters as they conspire in corners.

The production also has scenic design by Dan Daly, costume design by Grace Jeon, lighting design by Emily Clarkson, and sound design by Megan Culley.