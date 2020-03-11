Cast Set for Industry Presentations of New Musical Ranked

Mindy Cooper directs the musical penned by Kyle Holmes and David Taylor Gomes.

Industry presentations of the new musical Ranked will be held March 20 at noon and 4 PM at The Daryl Roth Theatre.

Directed by Mindy Cooper (Dracula), the cast will feature Amy Button (The Wizard of Oz national tour), Shelby Wulfert (Liv and Maddie), Bryan George Rowell (Addy and Uno), Alexandra Starr Bazen (Pip's Island), Kalonjee Gallimore (All Shook Up), Jennifer Posie Morrison (Beach Blanket Babylon), Kayla Coleman (Hairspray), Cindy Tsai (Hair at the Hollywood Bowl), Ben Milan-Polisar (Wallenberg), Talia Friedenberg (Fat Kid Rules The World), Anvita Gattani (Jesus Christ Superstar), Chloe Boyan (The Unfortunates), Emily Anne Goes (Cabaret), Malcolm Durning (Wizard of Oz), and Charlie Lavaroni (Fat Kid Rules The World).

Ranked, which has a book by Kyle Holmes and music and lyrics by David Taylor Gomes, is set in a dystopian world where your class rank, determined by grades and test scores, governs everything from where you sit to what your future holds.

Presented by Peytoven Productions LLC, Ranked has musical direction by Daniel Green and casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting with general management by Daryl Roth Theatrical Management.

Both Holmes and Gomes work in the Sacramento school system. Their musical premiered in California weeks after the college admissions scandal.

“Working in high schools every day, talking with our students, hearing their experiences—we knew this was a powerful story that wasn't being told,” said Holmes and Gomes in a joint statement. "We asked them to help us tell it. Our desire in writing Ranked was to create something meaningful for young people and those who love them. We never imagined it would resonate so strongly across the country.”

The concept album of Ranked was released February 28 and is available through Spotify and Apple Music. BreakThru Films is also filming a documentary about the making of the musical in association with HBO that will be completed in 2020 for a festival premiere followed by a broadcast date in 2021. The March 20 presentations will be filmed for the documentary.

Contact RankedRSVP@gmail.com for more information.