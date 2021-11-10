Cast Set for Industry Readings of Kevin Ray Johnson's Birdie and Tim

Frank Ruiz and playwright Johnson co-direct.

Industry presentations of Kevin Ray Johnson's romantic holiday comedy Birdie and Tim will be presented December 5 at 7:30 PM and 9:15 PM in Manhattan.

Rebecca L. Hargrove (Fire Shut Up in My Bones) and Peterson Townsend (America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negro) will star in the title roles of Birdie and Tim, respectively, with Evan Edwards (Miss Saigon) as Tim's Friend, Caleb Alexander (Fire Shut Up in My Bones) as The Kid, Jonah McKinley (The Unpredictable Times), Matt Welsh, John Stimac (Orson Welles' Radio Play), and Grace Andrade Bowen as The Kid's Mother/The Scene Reader.

Frank Ruiz (The Wizard of Oz international tour) and playwright Johnson will co-direct with Bowen serving as executive producer.

The one-act piece follows Birdie and Tim, who meet in New York City one night at a house party. During their short time together, they discover that love doesn’t stop the obstacles of life and responsibility that come your way.

Johnson is also the author of The Unpredictable Times, A (Funny) Imagination!—Doug Cartoon Parody, and Una Noche En Tejas—When Beyonce Met Selena!.

To reserve a seat for the presentations, email KevinRayJohnsonProductions@gmail.com.