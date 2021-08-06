Cast Set for Joe DiPietro's What's New Pussycat? Musical, Featuring Tom Jones Hits

Directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Arlene Phillips, performances will begin in the U.K. in October.

Complete casting has been announced for the new musical What’s New Pussycat?, which is based on the life of Grammy-winning rock 'n' roll artist Tom Jones, and will make its world premiere October 8–November 14 in the U.K. at Birmingham Rep.

Written by Tony winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis The Musical), the production is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) with choreography by Arlene Phillips.

The cast will be led by Dominic Andersen as Tom Jones, Bronté Barbé as Mary Western, Ashley Campbell as Mr. Partridge, Julius D’Silva as Lord Allworthy, Rebekah Hinds as The Girl in the Polka Dot Dress, Harry Kershaw as William Blifil, Kelly Price as Lady Bellaston, and Melanie Walters as Mrs. Western.

The ensemble includes Tom Francis, Naomi Katiyo, Lemuel Knights, David Mairs-McKenzie, Lisa Mathieson, Fallon Mondlane, Jena Pandya, Nathan Rigg, Owen Saward, and Carrie Willis.

Inspired by Henry Fielding's novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, the romantic musical comedy reimagines Fielding’s classic tale in London’s swinging '60s and sets the story to the hit music of Jones.

The creative team also includes musical supervisor/orchestrator Matt Brind, set designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Janet Bird, video designer Akhila Krishnan, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Howard Hudson, casting director Annelie Powell, associate choreographer Dale White, assistant director Priya Patel Appleby, and musical director Josh Sood.

The musical will feature such Jones hits as "Green, Green Grass of Home," "It’s Not Unusual," "Leave Your Hat On," "Delilah," "Mama Told Me Not to Come," "Sex Bomb," and the title tune.

What's New Pussycat? is presented by Birmingham Repertory Theatre in association with Flody Suarez, Joshua Andrews, and Stuart Galbraith from Kilimanjaro Theatricals. Donna Munday executive produces.

For ticket information click here.