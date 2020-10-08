Cast Set for Limited Run of When Darkness Falls at London's Union Theatre

Paul Morrissey, who co-wrote the new ghost story with James Milton, will direct.

James Milton and Paul Morrissey's new ghost story, When Darkness Falls, will play a limited run at London's Union Theatre November 23–December 12.

Directed by Morrissey, the cast will feature Will Barton (The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson) as John Blondel and Alex Phelps (Twelfth Night) as The Speaker. The audience will be socially distanced.

When Darkness Falls is set on the island of Guernsey, where John Blondel, a history teacher, runs the local Historical Society. As part of the Society’s weekly vlog, a young paranormal expert has been invited to give a talk on the island’s paranormal history. As John films, the Speaker’s stories unfold and delve into dark pasts.

Morrissey says, "In many ways, maybe we’re all haunted. By the past. By regret. By shame. By things that have embedded themselves deep within us. A kind of trauma, that we relive. As we ‘see’ these events unfold, again and again, it’s quite clear that ghosts are very real. When Darkness Falls is a spine-chilling new play about the power of stories. Perhaps most importantly, the ones we tell ourselves."

The show's illusions will be designed by John Bulleid with lighting design by Ben Bull and sound design by Tom Marshall.

When Darkness Falls is produced at the Union Theatre by Paul Morrissey Ltd., Christopher Wheeler, and Molly Morris.

Visit WhenDarknessFalls.com.